MEMORY LANE - 1990: Columbus High School students honored for academics

1920

D.R., M.E. Jones and John Jones left last night for Detroit to get three automobiles which were ready for them. They were planning to drive them as far as possible towards Columbus hoping to make it all the way.

1970

William Gretzinger, Fall River, won first place in the nation in the National Corn Growers Association 1969 National Non-irrigated and Irrigated Corn Yield Contest with a yield of 238.42 bushels per acre on a 25-acre field.

Linda Sue Hochstatter became the 1970 Miss CHS Sweetheart at the annual Sweetheart Dance.

1980

Herb Raether was appointed by Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus to a state task force on county government organization and administration.

A 32-member delegation of Wisconsin agricultural leaders, including Thomas Duffy of Columbus, returned from a three-week “People to People” goodwill tour to New Zealand, Australia, and Tahiti. The group toured various agricultural operations to compare methods and procedures.

1990