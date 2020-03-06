MEMORY LANE - 1990: Columbus High School students honored for academics

1920
D.R., M.E. Jones and John Jones left last night for Detroit to get three automobiles which were ready for them. They were planning to drive them as far as possible towards Columbus hoping to make it all the way.
1970
William Gretzinger, Fall River, won first place in the nation in the National Corn Growers Association 1969 National Non-irrigated and Irrigated Corn Yield Contest with a yield of 238.42 bushels per acre on a 25-acre field.
Linda Sue Hochstatter became the 1970 Miss CHS Sweetheart at the annual Sweetheart Dance.
1980
Herb Raether was appointed by Gov. Lee Sherman Dreyfus to a state task force on county government organization and administration.
You have free articles remaining.
A 32-member delegation of Wisconsin agricultural leaders, including Thomas Duffy of Columbus, returned from a three-week “People to People” goodwill tour to New Zealand, Australia, and Tahiti. The group toured various agricultural operations to compare methods and procedures.
1990
Dr. Kenneth Shaw, President of the University of Wisconsin System, was the featured speaker at the Annual Columbus Agri-Business Dinner. Shaw spoke on the topic of “Issues of the 90s” and the role of the university.
Receiving Excellent star ratings at the recent Solo/Ensemble Contest and qualifying them for state competition were David Thies, Jenny Scoville, Martha Wangerin, Mary Wangerin, Ann Schroeder, Brandi Baker, Shari Fox, Christina Clevenger, Sharon Frish, Shawn Baumler, Hutch Rowe, Kim Stadler, Angie Mauldin, Adam Burbach, and Jamie Titus.
2000
Robbins Manufacturing Inc., of Fall River, was one of 15 state companies that received a Manufacturer of the Year Award from the sponsors the Wisconsin Manufactures & Commerce organization.
Heartline Medix Inc. took over the city ambulance service from Brooks Ambulance. The owners of the new service were Jeff Feidler and Dave Beyer.
Follow us on our Facebook page: Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.