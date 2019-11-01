1969
The Milwaukee Road railroad contends it should be allowed to discontinue two of its main passenger trains between Chicago and Minneapolis-St. Paul. These are called the Afternoon Hiawatha, one is southbound and the other is northbound.
Phil Sharrow, representing the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, urged the Columbus City Council for more parking stalls in the four downtown blocks to solve a shortage of downtown parking.
1979
Columbus Community Hospital was dedicated in front of a crowd of 300 people. The cornerstone to the building was laid by hospital administrator Ralph Thiel and Ralph Hass, who served as the construction superintendent.
One Columbus man was killed, and two other long-time residents were critically injured in a shooting incident at a downtown tavern. Dead on arrival at the hospital was Philip Christians. The incident occurred during a domestic quarrel between Julio and Patty Bernal.
1989
The American Cancer Society is the sponsor for the Columbus/Fall River Jail and Bail program. Close to 70 convicts (donors) have been recruited to spend an hour of their time raising bail to get them out of jail. Judges set bail at $200 and jailed individuals call friends and relatives to bail them out by donating to the fight against cancer.
The “Meals on Wheels” program is very active in Columbus with 20 volunteers serving more than 7,400 meals. The program volunteers deliver a hot lunch to 45 area people. The program is part of the Elderly Nutrition Program run by the Columbia County Commission on Aging.
1999
The Columbus High School Marching Band placed second in the division “A” at the State Marching Band competition at UW-Whitewater with a score of 65. That was a leap of two spots and ten points over last year’s fourth place finish. The Columbus Marching Band took to the road this fall with their new uniforms and equipment trailer. Michael McDonald was the band director.
After 33 years of coaching football at Columbus, the last three years as head coach, Ivan Thies retired following season’s end. Columbus went to three finals, took titles in 1990 and 1996 and won seven straight Capitol Conference titles from 1990-1996.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
