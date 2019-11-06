1969
Plans were announced for a $100 million coal-fired generating plant to be located four miles south of Portage. Plans include a 1,000 acre cooling lake - a first in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Public Service Corporation, Green Bay; Madison Gas & Electric Company; and Wisconsin Power & Light are partners in the project. The plant is scheduled to go on line in 1975.
Work on two new businesses continued, including the First National Bank building on Highway 16 and the Columbus Chiropractic Clinic on Highway 151 on the southwest edge of the city.
1979
Inez Crochet was hired as the first director of the new Columbus Senior Citizen’s Center. The new center will have daily meals, crafts, and exercise programs. The nutritional program started Nov. 5.
Dedication of a church bell at the First United Presbyterian Church took place Oct.28. Rev. John Harle led the youth group and Rev. Wiedenhoeft officiated at the event. The project began as a confirmation class activity by Pam Dartt, Barbara Dartt, Glen Griffith, Randy McAiley, Sue Priester, Larry Schmitt, and Nancy Uker.
1989
Columbus will be losing a landmark soon. It was announced that the J.C. Penny store that has been in the downtown for 60 years will be closing. Corporate officials justified the closing because of declines in sales and profits. The store will close on Jan. 20, 1990.
St. Jerome’s school will be transformed into a Christmas wonderland, as they present their sixth annual “Sugar Plum Fair.” Father Holzer is famous for his woodworking talents and cut out nearly 5,000 wooden pieces for the bazaar. Most of these items were then painted and decorated by a core of dedicated ladies.
1999
Two new associates joined Dr. Bruce Kraus’ practice: Kathy Hoffland, a nurse practitioner and Kate Pithan, a physician’s assistant.
The Columbus City Council again took up the issue of curbside recycling and agreed to hear from the ad hoc committee that studied the issue.
