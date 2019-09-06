1969
The second annual Tour of Homes sponsored by the St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary took place last weekend. Included in this year’s tour were the homes of E. Clarke Arnold, Robert Behl, R.C. Chadbourn, David Hansen, and Ann Little.
Attorney James Everson accepted a position as staff attorney with the West Bend Company and resigned as Columbus City Attorney. When Everson moved to Columbus he joined the law firm of Zeidler and Behl.
1979
The Columbus Chamber of Commerce Board voted to order 16 new Christmas ornaments for the downtown at a cost of $1,680.
Sophomore tailback John Kraft moved to a starting role for the Ripon College football team. Kraft carried the ball 20 times for 224 yards in a recent scrimmage against St. Norbert College. Kraft is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Kraft.
1989
New Columbus School District staff included Pat Schwartz, high school art; Greta Randall, vocal music grades 6-8; Patricia Robertson, special education; Nan Hoene, kindergarten; Jim Braemer, second grade; and Tessie Sharrow school nurse.
The Columbus Police Department was successful in the recovery of six American flags that were stolen from people in Columbus. Two 15-year-old juveniles were referred to juvenile court for the thefts. The flags belonged to the Columbus VFW, Callahan and Arnold Law Offices, Robert Boness, Wayne Slade, Lorraine Lewellyn, and Tim Jensen.
1999
Students at St. Jerome School are enjoying a new playground this school year. Principal Kim Frederick cut the ribbon opening the playground after Rev. William Hower blessed the equipment.
Local resident Grady Ganta participated in the National Wheelman’s meet on Mackinac Island. Ganta completed two thirds of the 100-mile ride.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
