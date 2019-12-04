1969
The season’s first major snowfall of the season dropped a total of eight inches of snow on Columbus. Merchants were happy that the snow put customers in the Christmas buying spirit.
The Latin classes at Columbus High School presented the sixth annual Saturnalia Banquet in the multi-purpose room of the high school. The room was filed with guests, mostly dressed in Roman togas, enjoyed three hours of eating and entertainment. Mrs. Joe Helfert is the CHS Latin teacher.
1979
One might think that Roger Thiede gets a lot of comments about his personalized license plate. Roger says a lot of people ask who owns the car with the “BALD” plates until he removes his hat.
For the fourth successive year, the Community Fund drive exceeded its goal. Mr. and Mrs. Milton Patchett, co-chairman announced that $12,961 had been distributed.
1989
Two school referendums, one for a $4.4 million project in Columbus to build a new elementary school and remolding and repairing Fuller Street and Dickason schools, and the other a $1.8 million project in Fall River to build an elementary school wing, library, multi-purpose room and music facilities will be voted on this week..
The familiar Salvation Army red Christmas kettles will return for the second year for the pre-Christmas fundraiser.
1999
Robbins Manufacturing Inc., owned by Greg and Jan Robbins, was awarded the first Columbia County Manufacturer of the Year award. The company is a leader in the production of fabricated metal products. The company is involved with the Columbus High School outreach and job shadowing program and has provided sponsorship to CROP walks, memorial softball tournaments and scout programs.
