1969
The Columbus-Fall River Jaycettes have been busy during the last two months delivering Welcome Neighbor Kits to families that have recently moved to Columbus.
Attorney Lloyd J. Paust, who served as mayor of Columbus at two different times, was named city attorney by the City Council. He replaces Attorney James Severson who moved to West Bend.
1979
Columbus Industries was honored at a dinner sponsored by the Columbus Industrial Development Corporation. Representing Columbus Products, the city’s largest employer, were Tony Koshel, Ted Williams, Bob Hoffman, and Larry Baker.
A lively debate has been created for the location of a new high voltage line that would serve the new hospital and run from the Columbus Water & Light plant on Water Street, up School Street and out Park Avenue to the hospital.
1989
Sherry McClain of Columbus was chosen to design and sew a 12.8 foot in diameter tree skirt for the Christmas tree that stands in the Wisconsin State Capitol rotunda during the Christmas season. The tree skirt used 45 yards of material and took between 80 and 100 hours to complete.
The Columbus Fire Department’s annual pancake breakfast was raising money to purchase “Freddie the Fire Truck,” which is a talking fire truck that tells about fire safety and prevention.
1999
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources received a complaint of burning materials at the city’s recycling center on River Road. The DNR representative found many items that were not be allowed to burn. The burn pile was closed by the DNR and restrictions were placed on acceptable materials.
The City Council took the first steps toward replacing the Columbus Municipal Pool by interviewing three pool construction companies interested in designing the new pool.
