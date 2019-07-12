1969
The Governing Board of St. Mary’s Hospital appointed Dan Schilling as administrator succeeding sister De Lellis Bayherd. Schilling has been assistant administrator for the past 16 months.
Chrysler Outboard Co., Detroit, Michigan, announced the lease of an 88,000 sq. ft. building in Beaver Dam for the manufacturing and warehousing of outboard motors, with the operation starting in January 1970.
1979
Fall River’s Lazy Lake could be called “Green Lake” at this time of year with the aquatic weeds and algae in full bloom. The weeds were chemically treated for a few years with some success. Property owners are thinking about purchasing a $12,900 weed cutter and will have a demonstration of the machine’s effectiveness before purchase.
Large ads in the local newspaper, in July of 1929, proclaimed that a new business was opening in Columbus and planned to stay in the city for a long time. The new store was the J.C. Penney department store at 141 W. James Street. The store was celebrating its 50th year in Columbus in 1979. The J.C. Penny catalog, now 17 years old and available at the store, included 100,000 items in its nearly 1,500 pages.
1989
Columbus sent in an application to become part of the state “Main Street” program. Five communities are now in the program and an additional five will be selected this year. Columbus is competing with 12 other cities for one of five available spots.
Robert Jones was selected to serve as Interim Police Chief by the Columbus Police and Fire Commission. Jones was a police officer in Columbus for more than 30years.
1999
The Columbus Public Works Committee voted 3-0 to close the Columbus Swimming Pool after being informed that there was a large leak in the wall of the pool’s filter room. The pool has been deteriorating for some time. Committee members were bombarded with questions and concerns over the lack of recreation for kids created by the pool closure.
Museum open in summer
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
