1969
Christmas shopping will begin Nov. 28 with Columbus stores open every week day night until Dec. 23. Columbus merchants have long opposed starting extended hours before Thanksgiving.
Bob Bergum, Columbus High School and Platteville State alumnus, and son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Bergum, was called up from the Detroit Lions’ taxi squad and joined the active roster.
1979
The Columbia County Board approved a report from the County Library Planning Committee to join the Madison-based South Central Library System. Participating counties include Dane, Sauk, Green, and Columbia counties. The four-county area includes some 50 libraries.
Lloyd and Lelon Lange gave presentations to both the Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs on their recent tour of Red China. Lloyd reported that China was very concerned with increasing agricultural yields per acre, as 80% of the population is involved in producing food.
1989
500 Jehovah’s Witness members came to Rio to build a new Kingdom Hall. The new building was constructed in three days by members from congregations in Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The new church building seats 205 people and is 4,500 square feet. The Rio congregation has been meeting for 40 years.
Friendship Manor Homes, Inc. announced the construction of a 15-bed facility on Maple Avenue. The facility is designated for older adults with Alzheimer’s disease, physical disabilities or Parkinson’s disease.
1999
The local Salvation Army Committee under the leadership of Rev. Val Suiter and Rev. Dave Steffenson has been in Columbus at least 25 years and had a goal of raising $6,000. The bell ringers will be active every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas.
The Country Kitchen was closed for remolding that included new booths, lighting, and a lower ceiling.
