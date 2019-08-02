1969
Doug Eickelman, Columbus Rural Electric Co-op Manager, announced that the cooperative will discontinue its appliance sales and service department.
The bodies of four Columbus area residents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Olson, and Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Potenberg, both of Route 2, Columbus, were found Monday in the wreckage of a Cessna airplane near Corona Del Mar, California.
1979
The Columbus 151 Speedway will host the exclusive Midwest appearance of Jimmy Buffett, accompanied by the Coral Reefer Band.
A semi-truck driver, with a cargo of 8,500 gallons of gasoline, overturned on the highway 151 bypass, burning the Madison driver over most of his body. The driver, David Mulcahey died a day later.
1989
Columbus Police Sergeant Peter Drolshagen announced that he would be retiring after completing 20 years of service and has served as sergeant for the past 13 years. Police and Fire Commission President Larry Quamme reported that 107 persons have requested applications for the police chief position.
A 35-year contract for electricity provided by the Wisconsin Public Power Inc. System was approved by the City Council. WPPI is made up of 29 municipalities statewide.
1999
With the city facing high temperatures and heat indexes, the community is without a city pool. The city seems to be divided three ways according to Greater Columbus Recreation Committee member Shirley Hoffman. The first group wants an indoor pool at the high school, the second group wants either an outdoor tank style pool or a zero depth pool, and the third group thinks there should be no pool at all.
The Farmers and Merchants Union Bank received a State Historical Society of Wisconsin Historic Preservation Certificate of Commendation for the detailed restoration of its historic building. The award was one of nine presented.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
