MEMORY LANE - 2000: Fall River third graders kick off new millennium with reading challenge

1970

The Jack Winter garment plant was scheduled to close around March 15. The plant, which made ladies’ slacks, employed 50 people. The building and surrounding land at 155 South Dickason Blvd. was offered for sale.

The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance authorizing an increase in overtime parking meter fines. The fine, presently $.25, was raised to $.50. If not paid in 48 hours the fine increased to $2 plus $.50 cents. After 30 days, the fine was $5 plus $2 plus the original $.50.

1980

Columbus High School Principal Helmut “Hal” Keitel submitted his resignation to the school board last week with an effective date of June 30.

Orville Drolshagen, 708 Maple Ave., was named to the State Snowmobile Recreation Council last week by Gov. Lee Dreyfus.

1990

Connie and Gene Frey, owners of Central Beauty Shop, have restored their downtown business building. The couple worked on restoring the look of the outside of the building to that of the early 1900s. The Freys worked with Mary Poser, a member of the Columbus Historic Preservation Commission on the restoration.