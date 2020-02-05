MEMORY LANE - 2000: Fall River third graders kick off new millennium with reading challenge

1970
The Jack Winter garment plant was scheduled to close around March 15. The plant, which made ladies’ slacks, employed 50 people. The building and surrounding land at 155 South Dickason Blvd. was offered for sale.
The Columbus City Council approved an ordinance authorizing an increase in overtime parking meter fines. The fine, presently $.25, was raised to $.50. If not paid in 48 hours the fine increased to $2 plus $.50 cents. After 30 days, the fine was $5 plus $2 plus the original $.50.
1980
Columbus High School Principal Helmut “Hal” Keitel submitted his resignation to the school board last week with an effective date of June 30.
Orville Drolshagen, 708 Maple Ave., was named to the State Snowmobile Recreation Council last week by Gov. Lee Dreyfus.
1990
You have free articles remaining.
Connie and Gene Frey, owners of Central Beauty Shop, have restored their downtown business building. The couple worked on restoring the look of the outside of the building to that of the early 1900s. The Freys worked with Mary Poser, a member of the Columbus Historic Preservation Commission on the restoration.
Columbus fifth and sixth grades participated in the first annual Wisconsin Quiz Bowl. The winning Columbus team members were; Sarah Sampolinski, Lance Douma, Chris Kaland, Nathan Kraus and Refred Raley. The team finished 36th out of 168 teams from Wisconsin.
2000
The Columbus Clubhouse was planning its 10th annual Valentine Fundraiser Dinner at the Columbus Country Club. Fifteen dollars was the cost of the chicken or steak dinner. Auction items included a lamp donated by Wisconsin Pottery, a framed print by Terill Knaack, a computer, fax machine, and a quilt.
Mrs. Kathy Farrell’s third grade class at Fall River became robo-readers. Their classroom goal was to read more in the new millennium. The class made robots and read a total of 15,388 minutes since Jan. 1.
Soup and Chili Luncheon
Save the date for Feb. 23 for the Annual Soup and Chili Luncheon. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m.
The history presentation on the Fire Department begins at 1 p.m.
Follow us on our Facebook page: Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to Columbusareahistory@gmail.com.