MEMORY LANE - 1980: Father Holzer hosts special mass at Columbus' St. Jerome Church

Construction of the $30 million, 11-mile freeway from Sun Prairie to Columbus will start by mid-June and be open to traffic by the end of 1991, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Efforts were under way to get the Columbus downtown on the National Register of Historic places. Mary Poser and a group of volunteers have been working on the project the past two years. Inventories with pictures of the downtown buildings are collected and then a history of each building is completed.

2000

Six Columbus residents; Dr. John Walz, Wendy Damm, Tessa Damm, Joe Damm, Lan Waddell, and Gail Waddell traveled to Beaumont, Haiti through the group “Ventures to People” to help physicians at the Beaumont hospital perform surgery and health care. The hospital they served at had only five rooms, a large room for men, one for women, one for infants, a surgery room and a central supply office.

