MEMORY LANE - 1980: Father Holzer hosts special mass at Columbus' St. Jerome Church

1920
Henry A. Lueders, the oldest and best known businessman of this city, died of a stroke. Lueders ran a commission business for 50 years handling grain, seeds, beans and other farm produce including large quantities of poultry. The business he leaves was established in 1871 under the name of Lueders and Krause. For 30 years Lueders served the city as chief of the Columbus Fire Department.
1970
Thieves entered the Columbus High School through a skylight and broke into the office walk in safe by removing two cement blocks. The thieves took an estimated $70 and a tape recorder from the safe, but damages to the building were estimated at $1,000.
“Our Heritage” a creative social studies program, was presented in the Dickason gym by pupils in grades 1-6.
1980
At a public meeting, the Columbus School Board announced that High School Principal Helmut “Hal” Keitel and the board had ironed out their differences, offered Keitel a new contract and he withdrew his resignation.
Winners of the South Columbus Willing Workers 4-H Club speaking contest were Deanna Woodward, Scott Packel, Mary Johnson, Mary Gero, Timothy Mays, Brian Paulson, and Peter Lewke.
1990
Construction of the $30 million, 11-mile freeway from Sun Prairie to Columbus will start by mid-June and be open to traffic by the end of 1991, according to the state Department of Transportation.
Efforts were under way to get the Columbus downtown on the National Register of Historic places. Mary Poser and a group of volunteers have been working on the project the past two years. Inventories with pictures of the downtown buildings are collected and then a history of each building is completed.
2000
Six Columbus residents; Dr. John Walz, Wendy Damm, Tessa Damm, Joe Damm, Lan Waddell, and Gail Waddell traveled to Beaumont, Haiti through the group “Ventures to People” to help physicians at the Beaumont hospital perform surgery and health care. The hospital they served at had only five rooms, a large room for men, one for women, one for infants, a surgery room and a central supply office.
