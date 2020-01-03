MEMORY LANE - Fireman's Tavern cook makes famous homemade soups in Columbus

1970

On Jan. 1, 1970, St. Mary’s Hospital in Columbus increased its daily charge to $29 per day for a semi-private room and $34 for a private room. That was the first price increase since October 1967.

Six Columbus High School students were elected to the National Honor Society according to advisor James Fritchen. The new members were Kristin Poser, Nina Pratt, Connie Schleicher, Shelly Weiss, Catherine Wohlfeil, and Betty Zandler.

1980

George Hasey’s old popcorn wagon, a landmark on the four corners in Columbus for years, is still being operated by the California couple that purchased it last May. The couple had planned to re-sell the wagon to a museum in Reno or Denver but plans fell through. George Hasey paid $1,650 for the wagon in 1928, and it was one of several he owned through the years.

The Fall River Village Board approved revenue bonds for Schumann Printers to finance the purchase of two automated web presses. The only other ones in the area are in Chicago. Schumann Printers Inc. was started in 1964.

1990