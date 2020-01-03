MEMORY LANE - Fireman's Tavern cook makes famous homemade soups in Columbus
MEMORY LANE - FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

MEMORY LANE - Fireman's Tavern cook makes famous homemade soups in Columbus

1970

On Jan. 1, 1970, St. Mary’s Hospital in Columbus increased its daily charge to $29 per day for a semi-private room and $34 for a private room. That was the first price increase since October 1967.

Six Columbus High School students were elected to the National Honor Society according to advisor James Fritchen. The new members were Kristin Poser, Nina Pratt, Connie Schleicher, Shelly Weiss, Catherine Wohlfeil, and Betty Zandler.

1980

George Hasey’s old popcorn wagon, a landmark on the four corners in Columbus for years, is still being operated by the California couple that purchased it last May. The couple had planned to re-sell the wagon to a museum in Reno or Denver but plans fell through. George Hasey paid $1,650 for the wagon in 1928, and it was one of several he owned through the years.

The Fall River Village Board approved revenue bonds for Schumann Printers to finance the purchase of two automated web presses. The only other ones in the area are in Chicago. Schumann Printers Inc. was started in 1964.

1990

Clara Sennhenn, a public health nurse with Columbia County for 22 years, has retired. She worked with blood pressure clinics, W.I.C. clinics, immunization clinics and schools. In addition to Sennhenn’s retirement, her two faithful volunteers, Isabelle Raether, R.N. and Carol Pribbenow, R.N. at the Columbus Immunization Clinic will also be leaving.

Delores Klokow, owner of Fireman’s Tavern, has been making homemade soup for her business for more than 20 years. “We run at least 10 kinds every day,” said Klokow. She guesses that she has more than 40 varieties in her repertoire.

2000

Andrew Dwyer, Columbus, is one of 100 U.S. Marines doing Presidential Support duty guarding Camp David and the White House. Their job is to protect President Bill Clinton.

The Brooks Ambulance Service announced that it would discontinue ambulance service to Columbus, Feb. 29, 2000.

