1969
About 50 cars of an eastbound freight train jumped the tracks a mile southeast of Reeseville. The freight cars went off the Milwaukee Road tracks at a road overpass on Bobolink Road. The wreckage blocked the tracks, with trains being rerouted around Columbus for the next three days.
The state sales tax on select items was increased from 3% to a general sales tax on most retail sales to 4%.
1979
A 350-pound sheep owned by Merlin and Betty Thom has taken prizes at nearly 30 local and county fairs in Wisconsin. In 1976 the ram was named the state champion Columbia ram.
Jolene Damm, daughter of Eugene and Phyllis Damm, was crowned Miss Columbus 1979 before some 250 persons at the competition at Columbus High School. First runner-up was Janet Lang, daughter of Don and Charleen Lang.
1989
Columbus residents did well at the Dodge County Fair with Troy Bolan selling his 1,295 pound reserve champion beef animal for $1,942.50 and brother Tim sold a 1,225 pound beef steer for $1,347.50.
Evelyn Dickmann was appointed to the Committee on English Teachers of English with the National Council of Teachers of English (NCTE). The committee’s task is to encourage an exchange of ideas among advisors of student publications.
1999
In Columbus, more than 300 people participated to raise more than $31,000 at the second annual 18-hour Relay for Life, to support the American Cancer Society. The relay had 20 teams up from four the previous year.
The Columbus Country Club celebrated its 17th birthday last weekend. One-hundred charter members donated $100 each to make improvements on city- owned land and turned it into a working golf course. None of the charter members are still living.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, 116 W. James Street, is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)