MEMORY LANE - 1999: Men in tutus celebrate Columbus Clubhouse's anniversary

1969
Forty-nine cars of a westbound freight train were derailed Saturday on the Milwaukee Road tracks at Wyocena. Wreckage was scattered for more than a half mile. Eleven of the 49 cars were salvaged with the others cut up for scrap.
Marilyn Koshel and Doug Eickelman, members of the Columbus Country Club, were named in the January issue of Golf Magazine among the 3,500 golfers honored as most improved at their golf clubs in 1969. The two were nominated for the award by the country club’s golf chairman.
1979
The Columbus City Hall, 105 N. Dickason Blvd., is among 31 other state listings in the latest National Register of Historic places. There are now 454 historic buildings, sites, and districts in the listing.
The Columbus City Council held a public hearing on the proposed budget and nobody showed up at the hearing except for police chief Lee Erdmann and two members of the local media.
1989
Just 77 votes decided the fate of a $4.4 million elementary building in the Columbus School District as a referendum was defeated by a slim margin of 813-890. The referendum passed in the city but was defeated in the rural areas.
Columbus will again have a ticket agent at its Amtrak station. The depot has been without an agent since 1986. Local businessman Ed Schellin led the effort to improve the depot and get a ticketmaster. Schellin has been working on the project since 1987.
1999
The citizen’s committee, “Casino Free Columbia County” held a rally in the Wisconsin Academy gymnasium to kick off a petition drive to keep Casinos out of Columbia County. Columbus Mayor Michael Eisenga brought the issue to the Columbus City Council.
The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce and the Columbus Country Club were planning to sponsor a New Year’s Eve Gala to ring in Y2K in style with the Doc DeHavern band playing.
