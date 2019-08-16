1969
A ground breaking ceremony was held for the new First National Bank building at the northwest edge of Columbus. Participating were bank president Carroll B. Callahan, executive vice-president David Hansen, and directors Joe Lawlor, Tom Duffy, Reuben Damm and John Caldwell.
The Milwaukee Road received approval to discontinue two of its passenger trains between Chicago and Minneapolis. No. 55 arrived in Columbus at 2:42 a.m. headed for Minneapolis and No. 56 which headed to Chicago and arrived in Columbus at 5:59 p.m.
1979
Della Dartt of the Columbus Country Club won the Marge Teletzke memorial award for the second year in a row at the Central Fairways guest day event at the Rock River Hills Golf Course.
Albert and Ruth Holsten, Columbus; Clifford Welch of Beaver Dam; and Harold Hughes received century farm awards at the Wisconsin State Fair.
1989
“An old-time all-family picnic” is the theme of the Island (St. Wenceslaus) Church picnic in the town of Waterloo. Special music and an old-fashioned sing-a-long was planned in the 126-year-old mission church that is today as it was constructed and furnished in 1863.
Brandon Inc. has grown from a family business to a factory. The business is both a manufacturing plant and an outlet store. The company makes sweaters, sweatshirts, towels, stocking caps, and bibs with college and university logos embroidered on them. They also have a license to manufacture items for the National Football League. The business is a family affair with Cap Pearson president, his mother Helenann, vice-president, and daughters Kelly and Tara handling sales and marketing.
1999
Plans were being made for the third annual Michelle Vick Memorial Softball Tournament.
Proceeds have been used to maintain and improve city parks.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
