MEMORY LANE: 1990 - Rose Zeidler celebrates 25 years at Beaver Dam Community Theatre

1980The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance requiring owners of hotels, motels, rooming houses, and multi-family dwellings to install smoke detectors in their buildings. The ordinance did not include single-family dwellings.

Newly elected officers of the United Community Fund included Daniel Burnard, president; Mrs. Paul Kochaver, first vice-president; Nelson Euler, second vice-president; Mrs. Lewis White, secretary, and Dale Olson, treasurer.

1990Nadine Hoehne, Pat Powers, and Sherry Sherwood are the new co-owners of the Re-Red Books, a used book store. The store was located at 146 W. Mill Street and stocked used paperback and hard cover books.

Rosie Zeidler has been delighting audiences at the Beaver Dam Community Theatre since 1965. Zeidler has done more than 11 musicals and four plays and currently has a role in the spring production of “Morning’s at Seven.” Zeidler, along with her daughter RoxAnne’s, first appearance was in the “Sound of Music.”

2000A group of area women have a new mission in life: to provide a smile for local senior citizens. The group, who (for the time calling themselves the Columbus Can-Can Dancers; they say they are waiting for just the right name to hit them) was started by Betty Becker working with Sue Zittel. The group first performed for the residents of the Larson House.

