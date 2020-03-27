MEMORY LANE: 1990 - Rose Zeidler celebrates 25 years at Beaver Dam Community Theatre

1920
Columbus High School’s basketball team faced Racine in the final game for the championship of the district at the Milwaukee Normal School gym. “Columbus showed all the remarkable basketball shooting and dribbling ability that gave them a sectional title a year ago,” reported the Journal-Republican. In the first game on Friday, Columbus beat Whitewater Commercial High School 28-8, with Columbus forward W. Morrison making a tournament record nine field baskets. Columbus lost to Racine 38-8 in the championship match.
1960The Columbus Tree Committee encouraged property owners in Columbus to plant more red bud trees. There are a number of these trees, also called Judas trees, now in the city.
Edward N. (Ted) Kennedy, younger brother of Sen. John Kennedy of Massachusetts, a candidate for president, was in Columbus for the second time on Tuesday. Jim Crombie took him to visit the Metco plant and the Fall River Foundry.
1970Representatives of many Columbus organizations gathered to make plans to handle the “Alice in Dairyland” judging contest. Columbus was the host city for the district event. The one day event included a parade, banquet, and pageant program.
Paul Johnson won the Wisconsin Mr. FBLA Award at the state Future Business Leaders of America convention at Green Lake. Johnson will represent Wisconsin in competition for the national title held in Philadelphia. Other CHS students competing at state were Jon Berg, Diane Derr, Doris Heisig, Rita Link, Don Olson, Connie Schleicher, Julie Selje, Cathy Wolfeil, and Bonnie Wolfgram.
1980The Columbus City Council passed an ordinance requiring owners of hotels, motels, rooming houses, and multi-family dwellings to install smoke detectors in their buildings. The ordinance did not include single-family dwellings.
Newly elected officers of the United Community Fund included Daniel Burnard, president; Mrs. Paul Kochaver, first vice-president; Nelson Euler, second vice-president; Mrs. Lewis White, secretary, and Dale Olson, treasurer.
1990Nadine Hoehne, Pat Powers, and Sherry Sherwood are the new co-owners of the Re-Red Books, a used book store. The store was located at 146 W. Mill Street and stocked used paperback and hard cover books.
Rosie Zeidler has been delighting audiences at the Beaver Dam Community Theatre since 1965. Zeidler has done more than 11 musicals and four plays and currently has a role in the spring production of “Morning’s at Seven.” Zeidler, along with her daughter RoxAnne’s, first appearance was in the “Sound of Music.”
2000A group of area women have a new mission in life: to provide a smile for local senior citizens. The group, who (for the time calling themselves the Columbus Can-Can Dancers; they say they are waiting for just the right name to hit them) was started by Betty Becker working with Sue Zittel. The group first performed for the residents of the Larson House.
