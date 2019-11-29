1969
Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Stiles are planning to open an antique shop in the apartment building known as Honeymoon Flats on Mill Street.
Frank Lueders of the Holtz-Lueders Insurance Agency announced that the insurance agency has been purchased by Donald Richards of Beaver Dam. According to Lueders, the increasing demands of his real estate business with the demands of the new Parkview subdivision made the change necessary.
1979
The Columbus tax rate increased by 5.28 mills for the 1980 budget, with the major increase the school’s 4.09 mill increase. Columbia County increased by .7 mills, the vocational school by .17 mills and the city by 0.2 mills.
Mayor Elvin Reynolds changed his original appointments to the Senior Citizen’s Advisory Board, after two appointees decided not to serve on the board. The mayor then appointed the persons the seniors had recommended.
1989
The provider of the food for the “Meals on Wheels” will switch from Columbus Community Hospital to Feil’s of Randolph. The hospital had served the meals for the past two years. The change was made by the Columbia County Commission on Aging.
After plans for closing one Columbus clothing store, the Wilshire Plus manager Avada Sennhenn said that the 11th hour change of conditions has allowed them to stay in business, and will be restocked for the holidays.
1999
WKOW – TV 27 from Madison featured Columbus in its “Hometown Wisconsin” segment of the 5 and 6 p.m. news program. A large crowd gathered to watch the broadcast, enjoy some popcorn from the George Hasey Popcorn Wagon, and maybe get on television.
The Columbus Club House turned 10 years old and invited the community to an open house. The program started in 1988 with six children. The number has grown to 75 in the after school program and 25 in the before school program.
