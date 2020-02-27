MEMORY LANE - 1980: Winter storm blows through Columbus

1920
A beautiful player-piano including bench, scarf, and 24 rolls of music were for sale for $475 from C.P. Ziegler Photo and Music studio, Columbus.
1970
Roger Lenz, a student at Columbus Zion Lutheran School, placed first in the seventh and eighth grade division at the Lakeside Lutheran High School Spelling Contest. Twelve Lutheran elementary schools and 200 students participated.
The Columbus Industrial Development Corporation was taking a survey of available labor to staff a new garment factory being considered in Columbus.
1980
The Wisconsin State Transportation Commission made public a ruling that would allow the Milwaukee Road to close the Birdsey Street track crossing. Some city residents were concerned, that with the crossing closed, the only route to the neighborhood would be via the Lewis Street Viaduct.
Columbus Community Hospital employees may get what they wanted, slower speed limits near the hospital entrances. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation agreed to recommend that the speed limit be lowered from 50 to 35 miles per hour.
1990
The new Columbia County Jail came another step closer to being built, as the Columbia County Board of Supervisors voted to sell $8 million worth of General Obligation Jail Bonds.
A conflict between the city and the industrial development corporation existed on extending Transit Road beyond the existing cul-du-sac in order to accommodate industrial expansion in the park. The debate centered on how to pay for the $1.5 million cost. Gary Errthum, owner of EK Machine, wanted to expand his business in the industrial park, but felt the city was moving too slowly.
2000
After 30 years with the department and 12 years as Assistant Fire Chief, Fred Hoehne retired from the fire department.
