MEMORY LANE - 1980: Winter storm blows through Columbus

1920

A beautiful player-piano including bench, scarf, and 24 rolls of music were for sale for $475 from C.P. Ziegler Photo and Music studio, Columbus.

1970

Roger Lenz, a student at Columbus Zion Lutheran School, placed first in the seventh and eighth grade division at the Lakeside Lutheran High School Spelling Contest. Twelve Lutheran elementary schools and 200 students participated.

The Columbus Industrial Development Corporation was taking a survey of available labor to staff a new garment factory being considered in Columbus.

1980

The Wisconsin State Transportation Commission made public a ruling that would allow the Milwaukee Road to close the Birdsey Street track crossing. Some city residents were concerned, that with the crossing closed, the only route to the neighborhood would be via the Lewis Street Viaduct.

Columbus Community Hospital employees may get what they wanted, slower speed limits near the hospital entrances. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation agreed to recommend that the speed limit be lowered from 50 to 35 miles per hour.

1990