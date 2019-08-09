1969
The downtown four-corner area in Columbus was a “bee-hive” of activity Monday with a new sign for the Sampson Pharmacy, formerly the Corner Drug Store; work was continuing on the exterior canopies of the Sharrow Drug Store, and workmen were getting the new front and interior remolding of the former B & E Gift Shop. Several other store fronts and interior improvements have helped make the downtown business area pleasing and attractive to shoppers.
“The city should be looking for a site to construct a fire station, community building and city hall,” said Russell Nehmer, chairman of the Public Buildings and Parks Committee at a recent City Council meeting. The Columbus Fire Department was expecting delivery of a new fire truck and had no room in the present fire station to house the equipment.
1979
Buck-a-gallon gas hit home in Columbus recently. Larry Krueger, Mobil Station owner, reported that unleaded premium gas reached $1.01.8 on July 16. In the gas wars of the 1960s, gas was 27.9 cents per gallon, and in 1975 the price was 44.9 cents per gallon.
1989
The Columbus Area RIF Committee (Reading is Fundamental) began plans for the 1989-90 year with the theme “Catch Me Reading.” The idea is to capture a child reading this summer or throughout the school year in a unique way or place.
As of July 12, 1989 the Columbus/Fall River Crop Walk raised $5,133. Approximately 150 people participated in this world hunger project by walking 10 miles or biking 20 miles. Co-chairmen of the event was Rev. Jack Harle, Pastor Bob Mobreg, and Pastor Frank Thompson.
1999
Christine Behl was named executive assistant to the Wisconsin Horse Council. Behl will be responsible to help set up the 21st annual Mid-west Horse Fair at the Dane County Expo Center.
About 40 young people performed in the Little Bud Theatre’s performance of “The Pirates of Chesapeake Bay.”
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum located at 116 W. James St. is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page, Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
