1969
A wrought iron lawn bench is back home after leaving more than 100 years ago. It was the property of Gov. James Lewis. When he died, the bench was willed to Alice Bolton Harris. She in turn left it to the Rev. Leroy Partch. He gave the bench to F.A. Stare and daughter Susan Stare, who own the former home of the governor. The Stares also own a davenport placed in their living room that also belonged to the governor.
Work began on installing sewer and water mains, for grading and for the construction of streets in the new Parkview subdivision. Frank Lueders is the project sub-divider.
1979
A group of indoor swimming pool supporters appeared at the City Council meeting to request that the city build an indoor swimming pool. The group also planned to attend the Columbus School District’s Annual Meeting to make local officials “aware of the strong feelings in the community.”
A trio of Columbus High School students was included on the Wisconsin State Journal’s 1979 list of young achievers. Included in the list of 364 area young citizens were Lisa Rhead, Val Van Metre, and Mark Woodward.
1989
Dickason School will be the site of a proposed “latchkey” program for the Columbus School District. The after-school program is for school children in grades K-5 and would run from 3:30—5:45 p.m. Jim Schieble, acting chairman, said that the projection is for 12 children participating in the first year.
Bargains, food, clowns, and a book sale will be highlights of the Maxwell Street Day sale sponsored by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce. Merchants will be selling items on the sidewalks in front of their stores.
1999
With the support of the Columbus School Board and Columbus Police Department the City Council agreed to apply for a COPSFAST grant to fund a police liaison officer in the local schools. The grant would be for three years with the community paying for an additional year.
Museum summer hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
