1969
Among the charter members of the Columbus Rural Electric Co-op’s Young Couples Program were Mr. and Mrs. Ron Karow, Mr. and Mrs. Roger Kranz, and Mr. and Mrs. Bill McCormick. The purpose of the program is to get members in the 20-40 age group active in co-op affairs.
Two men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery of the Lowell Post Office. The two robbers had taken two $100 money orders and $48 in cash from postal clerk, Mrs. Audrey Hotmar, at gun point.
1979
Many residents of Park Avenue were at the Columbus Water & Light Commission meeting and were successful in stopping the proposed high voltage line that would have run along Park Avenue to the hospital.
Fred Shepard has been a sign painter in Columbus since he was 14 years old. One of the first signs Freddy painted was the “please don’t park in driveway” sign for the Poser Clinic. The signature on Shepard’s work is the familiar “Freddy did it.”
1989
Christal Raether and her husband Mike have opened a new store named “From the Heart” at 131 West James Street. The store specialized in gift items, jewelry, collectables, and antiques. Santa’s Secret Shop, which will be located in the store, was where children 10 and under can shop for gifts for their parents.
Winners in the Local Punt, Pass, and Kick Competition were 8-9 year olds Jim Laszewski, Josh Burback, Joe Murray; 10-11 year olds Matt Gocker, Mike Benisch, and Kevin Schepp; and 12-13 year olds Craig Ladwig, Ryan Berndt, and Aaron Schepp.
1999
The Miss Columbus 1999-2000 title contest had only one applicant. Chamber of Commerce guidelines stated that when less than five girls compete the pageant portion would be cancelled. The one candidate will be interviewed for the position by the chamber.
