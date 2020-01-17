MEMORY LANE | FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

1970

Faith Lutheran Church Columbus announced the arrival of a new pastor, Rev. Berton Hushagen, this week. The new pastor is coming from Sandy, Utah, were he organized another American Lutheran Church mission congregation. The new church has been meeting at the Masonic Temple.

The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank announced the bank was planning a two-lane addition to its “drive-in” banking facility this year. Bank directors elected for one year terms were Willis Damm, George Gunderson, Lelon Lange, Dr. Rolf F. Poser, John Pratt, Roger Thomas, and T. Bernard Thomas.

1980

The Columbus law firm of Callahan & Arnold announced that attorney Dan George joined the law firm. The firm is composed of attorneys Carroll Callahan, E. Clarke Arnold, Lee Atterbury, and Paul Dimick.

Curriculum changes approved by the Columbus School Board that are new or contain major modifications included welding two and three, production graphics, and metalworking courses. The changes were in the industrial arts and agriculture departments.

