MEMORY LANE | FROM COLUMBUS JOURNAL ARCHIVES

1970
Faith Lutheran Church Columbus announced the arrival of a new pastor, Rev. Berton Hushagen, this week. The new pastor is coming from Sandy, Utah, were he organized another American Lutheran Church mission congregation. The new church has been meeting at the Masonic Temple.
The Farmers & Merchants Union Bank announced the bank was planning a two-lane addition to its “drive-in” banking facility this year. Bank directors elected for one year terms were Willis Damm, George Gunderson, Lelon Lange, Dr. Rolf F. Poser, John Pratt, Roger Thomas, and T. Bernard Thomas.
1980
The Columbus law firm of Callahan & Arnold announced that attorney Dan George joined the law firm. The firm is composed of attorneys Carroll Callahan, E. Clarke Arnold, Lee Atterbury, and Paul Dimick.
Curriculum changes approved by the Columbus School Board that are new or contain major modifications included welding two and three, production graphics, and metalworking courses. The changes were in the industrial arts and agriculture departments.
1990
The Fall River Village Board approved a business loan for $35,000 to Brian Tram burg. The loan was to finance the cost of inventory and running expenses when he purchased Tramburg Motors, Inc. from his father, John Tram burg.
A settlement was made between the city of Columbus and Frank Porth Chevrolet over a special assessment levied on his property by the city for a Dix Street improvement project.
2000
The 11th annual Fall River Rod & Gun Club Winter Fisheree was held last weekend. Winners included John Rabl, in the Northern category with a 35 5/8 inch fish. In the Bass category, Steve Benard landed a 20 ¼ inch fish, in the Crappie category Doug Bussian caught a 10 ¾ inch fish, and Ron Ortoga took first place in the Bluegill category with a 9 inch fish.
The first baby born in this millennium in Columbus was Benjamin Zeidler. Proud parents were Terry and Jennifer Zeidler.
