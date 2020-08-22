MEMORY LANE: Gov. Tommy Thompson touts Highway 151 expansion with Columbus visit

1970
The new custodian at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is Christy Vick who until its move was the custodian at the First National Bank.
Postmaster Russell “Lefty” Moore announced “clean-up week” at the Columbus Post Office.
1980
The Columbus City Council and the Water & Light Commission were faced with the “difficult decision” of continuing to purchase wholesale electricity from Wisconsin Power & Light or switch to Wisconsin Public Power Inc. of which Columbus is a member. The deadline for a decision was Sept. 5.
Columbus went well over its quota at the bloodmobile held at St. Jerome’s School. About 217 units were collected, more than the quota of 188 units. Margaret Tobison was the local chairperson of the event.
1990
A celebration of sorts was held at the Columbus Senior Center. A celebration that after 25 years of talking about it, the U.S. Highway 151 expansion from Sun Prairie to Columbus is finally under way. More than 75 people gathered to hear remarks from Gov. Tommy Thompson and Secretary of Transportation Ron Fielder.
Seventeen lettermen met with coach John Adams of the newly formed Rio-Fall River football team. This was the last year in the Dual County Conference in football.
2000
The United States Chess Federation held its Arnold Denker Tournament of High School Champions at St. Paul, Minnesota, and Columbus High School student Josh Zillmer represented Wisconsin, earning a five-way tie for first place. The winners were awarded a full scholarship to the University of Texas-Dallas.
Columbus Lions members Del and Linda Madsen attended the Lions Camp at Rosholt, Wisconsin. The gathering celebrated 44 years of service to special needs children. Lion’s members tour the facilities and get to see the camp they support with their donations.
Follow us on Facebook Columbus, WI Area Historical Society, or email museumcahs@gmail.com. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturday of the month or by appointment.
