MEMORY LANE: Gov. Tommy Thompson touts Highway 151 expansion with Columbus visit

1970

The new custodian at the Farmers & Merchants Union Bank is Christy Vick who until its move was the custodian at the First National Bank.

Postmaster Russell “Lefty” Moore announced “clean-up week” at the Columbus Post Office.

1980

The Columbus City Council and the Water & Light Commission were faced with the “difficult decision” of continuing to purchase wholesale electricity from Wisconsin Power & Light or switch to Wisconsin Public Power Inc. of which Columbus is a member. The deadline for a decision was Sept. 5.

Columbus went well over its quota at the bloodmobile held at St. Jerome’s School. About 217 units were collected, more than the quota of 188 units. Margaret Tobison was the local chairperson of the event.

1990

A celebration of sorts was held at the Columbus Senior Center. A celebration that after 25 years of talking about it, the U.S. Highway 151 expansion from Sun Prairie to Columbus is finally under way. More than 75 people gathered to hear remarks from Gov. Tommy Thompson and Secretary of Transportation Ron Fielder.