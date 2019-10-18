1969
Columbus Barracks No. 2214, Veterans of World War I, were represented by William E. Jones, Bernard Conlin, and W. Wesley Gray at the 2nd District Fall Conference. 7.413 World War I veterans are members of the Wisconsin Department.
The northern Little Ten Athletic Conference is in the final year of its existence and includes Columbus, Waupun, Horicon, Mayville, Ripon, and Berlin. Columbus was a charter member of the conference. Columbus will join the Central Suburban League with Clinton, Evansville, Lake Mills, Milton, Oregon, Beloit Turner, and Orfordville.
1979
Plans were being made for the dedication of the new Columbus Community Hospital on Oct. 21. Donald Percy, Secretary of the State Department of Health and Social Services, gave the keynote address. Hospital Board President Bob Black gave a welcome and Susan Peeler and Darlene Marks delivered the employees recognition of past and present board members.
Mayor Elvin Reynolds proposed an ordinance change that would make the appointed offices of city clerk and city treasurer elective. The city treasurer change failed to get the two-thirds vote needed and the clerk’s position was sent to the Judiciary Committee which voted 3-0 to recommend to the Council that the proposed change not be made.
1989
Jack Pace was sworn in as the city’s 10th police chief. He was working on a 10 point action plan that was identified in a study of police operations.
The Columbus School Board was considering a proposal to build a $4.4 million elementary school that would replace Hampden and Fuller Street Schools.
1999
The City Council approved a contract with Water Technology Inc. of Beaver Dam to provide plans for a new community swimming pool in Fireman’s Park.
Abigail Balliette, Columbus, performed in the ballet “Cinderella,” which was produced by the Wisconsin Dance Ensemble.
Museum hours
The Columbus Area Historical Society Museum, located at 116 W. James St., is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays during the summer months. Visitors welcome.
Follow us on our Facebook page Columbus, WI Area Historical Society or send email to columbusareahistory@gmail.com.
