Police arrested three people after a chase ended in a cornfield in the town of Caledonia early Sunday morning.
According to a press release, Lake Delton Police conducted a traffic stop involving a 2007 Saturn. After initially stopping, the driver fled the scene going east on I90-94. t5he Saturn crossed into Columbia County around 3 a.m. and drove across tire deflation spikes deployed at Highway 33 by the Wisconsin State Patrol. The car continued on I90-94 with damaged tires and turned south on Highway 78. The driver then turned off Highway 78 and entered a cornfield where the car came to a stop.
You have free articles remaining.
Two passengers remained in the car and were taken into custody without incident. The driver fled on foot. A sheriff's office K9 was brought to the scene and the driver then surrendered.
The agencies involved in the apprehension include the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Lake Delton Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)