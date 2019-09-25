The Beaver Dam organization that provides services to people experiencing homelessness is looking for a new space to house its men's shelter.
New Beginnings Homeless Shelter of Dodge County has two locations in Beaver Dam, one for women and families and one for men.
The men's shelter is currently at 845 Madison St., next to the Chapel of the Archangels event venue in what used to be the St. Michael's Catholic Church. The building's owners, Jim Hasey and Jimmie Walker, said they have a new business plan that will make use of the building.
A homeless shelter has been in the building for many years, including when St. Michael's Catholic Parish owned the site and was still actively using the church next door.
"We would like to thank the owners of the Chapel of the Archangels for generously hosting us for nine years," said the Rev. Mike Erwin of St. Katharine Drexel's, who is part of New Beginnings.
He said the goal is to find a new location by the end of the year so there is no interruption in service. An ideal location would be able to house around five people, "like a normal house, with multiple rooms, so each person has their own room," he said.
New Beginnings coordinator Letty Castillo said the men's shelter currently has two people staying there and that the shelter provided 687 nights of service in 2018. The number of people staying there fluctuates based on the need in the community.
New Beginnings originally just had the one shelter next to the old St. Michael's, but it became a dedicated men's shelter in 2014 following the death of a man who was homeless in freezing winter temperatures. A family shelter opened on Beaver Street the same year.
Erwin said the shelter is looking at backup plans in case there is an interruption of services. Before the men's shelter, he said the organization could help put people up in hotels, but that gets expensive.
Erwin said New Beginnings is open to financial donations to help with expenses, rent or even a mortgage, for a new location.
The shelter falls under the umbrella of the Central Wisconsin Community Action Council, which can be reached at 920-885-9559 for more information.
