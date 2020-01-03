Merrimac couple welcome first baby born at Sauk Prairie Healthcare

A Merrimac couple welcomed Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s first baby of 2020.
George and Autumn Gernon welcomed a girl, Georgiana, into the world at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces. The baby is the couple’s fourth child together, Autumn Gernon said.
Having Georgiana on New Year’s Day was a surprise she wasn’t expecting, even though her due date was Dec. 31.
“When I was in labor I thought perhaps we would have the baby at the end of 2019 and be able to throw it on the tax return” she said. “But I didn’t realize how fun and special the first baby of the New Year was.”
George Gernon said they hadn’t really celebrated New Years in the past. Now, there’s more reason to celebrate with Georgiana’s birthday on the holiday, he said.
“It will be a lot more funner now,” he said.
The couple kept the baby’s gender unknown until Georgiana's birth as a surprise and was hoping for a boy, especially to pass along George’s full name, George Edward Gernon III, to their child, she said. Having another girl came as a surprise blessing for the couple, she said.
While they agreed on a first name at Georgiana’s birth, they hadn’t yet picked out a middle name for her as of Jan. 2, Autumn Gernon said. She said they plan to choose a family name for her middle name.
The Gernon’s received gifts from Prairie Plumping and Heating, Badger Excavating, the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce and several other local businesses within the Sauk Prairie area for having the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.
“We are grateful for all the gifts,” Autumn Gernon said.
Autumn Gernon said she noticed she was going into labor the morning of Dec. 31 and drove to Sauk Prairie Healthcare with her husband that afternoon. Georgiana was born after nine hours of active labor, the second shortest labor she’s ever been in with all her children, Autumn Gernon said.
Georgiana joins siblings Bella, 8, Anna, 4, Grace, 3, and half siblings 17-year-old Christopher and 13-year-old Lauren. Bella Gernon said she was excited to be a big sister and is looking forward to helping take care of the newest addition to their family.
Autumn Gernon said Georgiana has a calm personality, especially around her and George.
“Something will upset her but then she’s very easy to calm down,” she said.
Community Relations and Marketing Director Amy Ryan said 354 babies were born at Sauk Prairie Healthcare's birthing center in 2019. She said celebrating the first baby born at the hospital is a “neat tradition” that continues to be recognized.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.