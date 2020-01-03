Merrimac couple welcome first baby born at Sauk Prairie Healthcare

A Merrimac couple welcomed Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s first baby of 2020.

George and Autumn Gernon welcomed a girl, Georgiana, into the world at 2:11 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces. The baby is the couple’s fourth child together, Autumn Gernon said.

Having Georgiana on New Year’s Day was a surprise she wasn’t expecting, even though her due date was Dec. 31.

“When I was in labor I thought perhaps we would have the baby at the end of 2019 and be able to throw it on the tax return” she said. “But I didn’t realize how fun and special the first baby of the New Year was.”

George Gernon said they hadn’t really celebrated New Years in the past. Now, there’s more reason to celebrate with Georgiana’s birthday on the holiday, he said.

“It will be a lot more funner now,” he said.

The couple kept the baby’s gender unknown until Georgiana's birth as a surprise and was hoping for a boy, especially to pass along George’s full name, George Edward Gernon III, to their child, she said. Having another girl came as a surprise blessing for the couple, she said.

