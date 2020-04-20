Merrimac Ferry back in operation with limited hours for essential travel only

A ferry mechanic will work from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and remain on call for any mechanical work needed throughout the operation.

Anyone traveling on the ferry in cars will be required to remain in the vehicle during the ride and will not be allowed on the deck or in other parts of the boat. Pedestrians and bicycles will not be allowed on the ferry.

Motorcycles will be permitted, with one rider per bike and only one bike per designated lane. Groups of motorcycles will not be allowed due to only non-tourism travel being allowed, Hardy said.

At the end of each day, the ferry will be docked on the Okee port, and operators will take extra precautions to secure the boat and items on the boat that people could tamper with when the boat is not operational.

“We have to put a gate across the boat so that people don’t come on the boat, when we do shut it down and people aren’t there, other people like to climb on it and fish, which isn’t allowed,” Hardy said. “We have some barricades we have to put up on the Merrimac side so somebody doesn’t drive into the river.”

The public restrooms on the shore of the ferry will be closed to the public during this time, and only available for operators and mechanics to use the restroom and use time clock services that are located in the building.

Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.