Merrimac man arrested for OWI-4

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Merrimac man was arrested for his alleged fourth operating while intoxicated offense after being stopped Aug. 3 in Dane County.

Water E. Church, 37, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol early Monday morning for speeding along Interstate 39/90/94. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Church was traveling southbound and was pulled over at mile marker 29.

During the traffic stop a state trooper observed signs of impairment. The trooper conducted a field sobriety test on Church. Following the test, Church was arrested.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.