Merrimac man sentenced to prison for child porn, attempted enticement

A Merrimac man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 10 years in prison after being caught in an attempted child enticement sting operation.

Last September, Zachary C. Wood, 45, had shared child sexual abuse material on Kik, an instant messaging mobile app, that was being monitored by an undercover FBI Task Force officer.

The FBI learned of Wood’s name and address by subpoenaing the subscriber records of Kik and TDS Telecom.

A few weeks later, the officer began a private conversation with Wood during which Wood sent a photo of himself to the agent and a Mega Link containing about 150 videos of child sexual abuse.

In subsequent conversations, the officer led Wood to believe that he was the parent of a 14-year-old girl living in Winnebago County. Over the course of many more conversations, Wood expressed interest with having sex with children and specifically, with the undercover agent’s fictitious daughter.

On Oct. 12, 2020, Wood asked to have sex with the “daughter” and stated that he would be in Oshkosh at 4 p.m. for that purpose.

Wood traveled from Merrimac to an arranged location in Winnebago County where he was arrested by the undercover officer and other law enforcement officials.

