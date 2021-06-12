Merrimac man sentenced to prison for child porn, attempted enticement

A Merrimac man was sentenced Friday in federal court to 10 years in prison after being caught in an attempted child enticement sting operation.
Last September, Zachary C. Wood, 45, had shared child sexual abuse material on Kik, an instant messaging mobile app, that was being monitored by an undercover FBI Task Force officer.
The FBI learned of Wood’s name and address by subpoenaing the subscriber records of Kik and TDS Telecom.
A few weeks later, the officer began a private conversation with Wood during which Wood sent a photo of himself to the agent and a Mega Link containing about 150 videos of child sexual abuse.
In subsequent conversations, the officer led Wood to believe that he was the parent of a 14-year-old girl living in Winnebago County. Over the course of many more conversations, Wood expressed interest with having sex with children and specifically, with the undercover agent’s fictitious daughter.
On Oct. 12, 2020, Wood asked to have sex with the “daughter” and stated that he would be in Oshkosh at 4 p.m. for that purpose.
Wood traveled from Merrimac to an arranged location in Winnebago County where he was arrested by the undercover officer and other law enforcement officials.
After his arrest, Wood admitted that he had sent sexually implicit images of children by the internet and the Kik messaging platform and had traveled to Oshkosh believing he was going to have sex with a minor.
Wood was indicted in October for allegedly using a computer in an attempt to entice a child to engage in unlawful sexual activity and distribution of child pornography. He pleaded guilty in December to the attempted enticement charge and faced a 10-year mandatory minimum sentence.
At sentencing on Friday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Humble recommended a 10-year sentence, saying that many of the 150 videos Wood shared were “highly disturbing” plus Wood’s attempt to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex.
Wood had abused alcohol for years which resulted in legal problems. He quit drinking in 2014, after his last OWI arrest, but unfortunately substituted his alcohol addiction for a pornography addiction, said his attorney Krista Halla-Valdes.
“He was very open about the problems he’s had with sexual addiction, a pornography addiction and he was open about he started using pornography as a teenager,” Halla-Valdes told District Judge William Griesbach.
Wood told Griesbach that “I am ashamed for my actions, and I accept my sentence whole heartedly and I’m at peace with it.”
Griesbach said he was imposing the 10-year sentence to provide deterrence to anyone “who’s deterrable.”
Following his sentence, Wood will be on supervised release for five years and on the registry of sex offenders the rest of his life.