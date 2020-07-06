Merrimac rail bridge receives $6.75 million grant for upgrades

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Merrimac Bridge will receive upgrades in the final phase of its rehabilitation project with the help of a $6.75 million federal grant to extend the life of the Sauk County railroad.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced in a June 19 press release on its website it received the grant to complete the upgrades. The grant was made under the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program and will cover about half the cost of the remaining work to upgrade much of the existing rail bridge over the Wisconsin River, which will extend its life and increase its capacity.

"The Merrimac Bridge project had to compete with many others nationwide for this funding. We appreciate the efforts of Senator Tammy Baldwin to help secure these federal dollars for our state,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said in the news release. “Along with helping us finish this important project, the INFRA grant will free up about $5.8 million in state freight rail bridge preservation funds for other bridge repairs.”