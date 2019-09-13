When Meyer Insurance Agency first opened its doors in Sauk City, Woodrow Wilson was president.
After more than 100 years in business, Meyer Insurance is looking back and thanking the community by holding an open house Sept. 19.
The event will be held at the Meyer Insurance office at 511 Phillips Boulevard, with the iconic pink flamingo arrangement on its front lawn.
The event is also a client appreciation celebration and the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s “Business after 5”.
“The Sauk City Fire Department will be on hand to demonstrate how to use a fire extinguisher and provide people with an opportunity to use one,” said Freelance Writer and Researcher Autumn Luedke.
Meyer Insurance President Lise Meyer Kobussen said Meyer Insurance Agency is the third business ever to reach the 100 year milestone in the Sauk Prairie area.
“My parents, I have so much admiration for them,” Meyer Kobussen said. She is the third generation to carry on the family business.
Meyer Kobussen remembers her mother working at the typewriter while she simultaneously watched her baby brother napping.
“With that opportunity there’s responsibility,” Meyer Kobussen said. “I feel that when you’re given a resource, you use it well and use it wisely.”
When Meyer Kobussen’s grandfather Rolf Meyer founded the business, World War I was just ending.
“The world was really in turmoil,” Meyer Kobussen said.
Back then, Meyer Insurance Agency’s primary product was life insurance. More than 100 years later, the business model has evolved to include a wider variety of products, with life insurance making up a smaller share of overall sales.
Meyer Kobussen said face-to-face client relationships is the core of Meyer Insurance’s approach. She feels being located in a town of Sauk City’s size accommodates the more intimate approach to the business.
When disasters happen, Meyer representatives drive out to meet with clients right away, Meyer Kobussen said.
“Reputation is so important,” Meyer Kobussen said. “There’s a responsibility that we owe.”
Meyer Kobussen said the Sept. 19 open house is “a way of thanking the community for our success.”
