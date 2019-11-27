Workers at the Mid-Continent Railway Museum need the help of generous donors to succeed in rebuilding a more than century-old sleeper car that’s the last of its kind.
Restoration Manager Bill Buhrmaster said transporting the car from Calumet, Michigan, where it sat without wheels for more than 80 years while being used as someone’s renovated summer cabin was complicated, but worthy of the cost and time.
“It has a lot of historical significance,” Buhrmaster said. “That’s why we pursued it.”
The “Duluth” was built by The Barney & Smith Car Co. of Dayton, Ohio, in 1902 as one of five in a series. It ran from St. Paul to Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. In 1934, it was purchased by a resident of the Upper Peninsula and transported before it was partially gutted and no longer used as a train car. In September 2016, the car was placed on two six-wheel flatbed trucks and hauled to the museum in North Freedom.
Since then, restoration experts have replaced parts of the car that were taken out by its previous owner. It still has its upscale suite intact and some of the original moldings remain. Brass furnishings, stained glass and etchings still remain even after more than 115 years since it was built.
Buhrmaster said workers have been “slowly doing things to make” the car usable on rails again. They have spent 12 months on it so far. With the help of a recently procured grant from the Tom E. Dailey Foundation of Columbus, Ohio, their efforts are $2,000 closer. There are still nine berths without donor fund coverage. As of mid-November, organizers had roughly $800 in donations pooled toward the expense of a lower berth.
Exterior replacement of the couplers, air brake cylinders and piping have taken place. Missing berth partitions, which cordon off the sleeping accommodations, have been replaced. Seat backs have also been replicated by woodworkers.
You have free articles remaining.
However, in the main portion of the sleeper car, few berths remain. There are eight lower and upper berths, which are designated as the sleeping spaces between the partitions, that still need to be replaced. The upper berths are rounded wooden slabs with room for springs to place a mattress within. They are pulled down at night through the use of heavy metal chains and gears fastened to the wall.
“The part that makes it most challenging...throughout the entire car there’s marquetry,” Buhrmaster said, noting that being able to make the intricate inlaid requires “unique skill.”
Marquetry involves thin wood pieces inlaid by hand and generally vary in color. Luckily, Buhrmaster said they were able to locate experts in woodworking in Zeeland, Michigan, who can complete the exacting marquetry work as well as other portions of the project. Now it’s just a matter of securing the rest of the funding.
Through the “Buy A Berth” Fund Drive, Buhrmaster said donors looking to commemorate themselves on a train would have a perfect opportunity. The total needed to finish the work on the berths is $32,000. For the cost of one berth — $1,500 for a lower or $2,500 for an upper — a donor can have their name engraved on a plaque to be displayed in the train car. Smaller donations will still be used to continue replicating the car furnishings.
Jeffrery Lentz, Mid-Continent Railway Museum office manager, said eventually the goal would be to allow visitors to ride in the car, if infrequently. He said some of the materials used to restore the Duluth have been harvested from other cars too far gone for restoration. The museum has also been able to source materials through connections to other facilities similar to theirs.
As a nonprofit, their only funding is through donations, grant money and proceeds from visitors who stop by to ride the train during the summer months before it’s too cold to operate. They also host the Santa Express to begin Saturday and continue on Sunday, and again Dec. 7 and 8.
Donors can access the donation page through the museum’s website or they can mail funds to the museum’s PO box and designating that the donation is meant to help the Duluth sleeper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)