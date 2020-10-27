 Skip to main content
Middleton man arrested for fifth OWI in Juneau County traffic stop
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A Middleton man was arrested for his fifth driving under the influence violation early Tuesday morning in Juneau County.

Kentae Jackson, 41, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol along I-94, eastbound, at mile marker 54. According to a press release from the State Patrol, a trooper stopped Jackson's vehicle at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday after it made an unsafe lane deviation. After making contact with Jackson, the trooper noticed signs of impairment.

Following standard field sobriety tests, Jackson was arrested for OWI-5. According to online court records, Jackson was last charged with OWI Oct. 7 in La Crosse County. He was also charged with OWI in 2011, 2010 and 2008.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323. 

