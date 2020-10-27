Middleton man arrested for fifth OWI in Juneau County traffic stop

A Middleton man was arrested for his fifth driving under the influence violation early Tuesday morning in Juneau County.
Support Local Journalism
Kentae Jackson, 41, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol along I-94, eastbound, at mile marker 54. According to a press release from the State Patrol, a trooper stopped Jackson's vehicle at 3:36 a.m. Tuesday after it made an unsafe lane deviation. After making contact with Jackson, the trooper noticed signs of impairment.
Following standard field sobriety tests, Jackson was arrested for OWI-5. According to online court records, Jackson was last charged with OWI Oct. 7 in La Crosse County. He was also charged with OWI in 2011, 2010 and 2008.
Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.