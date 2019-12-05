The Midwest Food Products Association is returning to the Kalahari Convention Center for its second consecutive year, bringing in approximately 900 attendees from across the Upper Midwest.
Now able to accommodate far more patrons since Kalahari’s recently-completed convention center expansion, MWFPA expects to bring in 130 exhibitors to the space. According to association president Jason Culotta, the doubling of available space was a key factor in keeping the convention at Kalahari.
“With the Kalahari’s convention center having been newly expanded, we are happy to once again make it our destination for the convention and processing crops conference,” Culotta said.
The convention runs Dec. 4-5, beginning with a keynote address from former Army ranger Keni Thomas, whose military unit was the inspiration for the 2001 film “Black Hawk Down.” Participants have the option to attend 19 different education sessions, with topics ranging on everything from hemp production to cybersecurity.
The convention also welcomes speakers with experience in the food service industry, such as Leinenkugel Beer Company president Dick Leinenkugel. He will serve as the speaker during breakfast on day two of the convention, according to MWFPA communications director Brian Elliott.
“He will describe how he gained and applied leadership lessons from his family, the Marines and in business to help guide the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company into a craft brewing leader with the number one summer seasonal craft beer in the nation,” Elliott said.
Speakers and education sessions won’t be the only events for attendees to see. According to Kristin Lelewicz of Wisconsin Lift Truck Corp, the company will be supplying virtual reality headgear and equipment in order to conduct a virtual reality forklift rodeo.
According to Lelewicz, the rodeo will see participants from several companies attending MWFPA competing in a virtual warehouse setting to test their mettle with industrial equipment.
“Once in simulation, the rodeo contestants are challenged to complete a variety of tasks, such as picking up pallets off the floor and placing on racking and navigating obstacle cone courses,” Lelewicz said. “The extremely detail-orientated VR software tracks every movement the driver does or does not make, even down to them looking over their shoulders and honking the horn before reversing.”
The VR equipment comes courtesy of the UW-Platteville Building Construction Management program, alongside Waste Management. Participants will compete for cash prizes and a specially made forklift rodeo belt buckle.
After the fun and games are done, the convention hosts a silent auction that goes to benefit children of conference attendees. According to Culotta, the MWFPA scholarship program has raised $26,000 before the auction itself.
