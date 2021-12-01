Mile Bluff CEO retiring, replacement named

“Mile Bluff has a long-standing tradition of progressive, forward-thinking healthcare; and Jim has kept that legacy alive,” Kattenbraker said. “Jim has brought Mile Bluff to a place of financial stability, which sets us up for continued growth and the ability to serve area residents well into the future.”

With O’Keefe’s retirement Chief Financial Officer Dara Bartels will take over as CEO.

“Dara has an extensive employment history in healthcare finance and leadership, is passionate about rural healthcare, and seeks to continue Mile Bluff’s legacy of being innovative and progressive,” Kattenbraker said.

Bartels has spent the previous three years as Mile Bluff’s CEO, and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Kattenbraker said that Bartels has used her time at Mile Bluff to familiarize herself with the needs of the community and will use her knowledge and new position to meet the community’s needs.

“Dara is very well qualified to meet operational and financial goals, which means that Mile Bluff will be here to serve the community for generations to come” said Kattenbraker. “These skills – along with the fact that she is articulate, fair, reasonable, energetic, intelligent and enthusiastic – make Dara a great fit for the CEO position at Mile Bluff.”