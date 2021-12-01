Mile Bluff CEO retiring, replacement named

Mile Bluff President and Chief Executive Officer James O’Keefe announced he is retiring Dec. 1, with Chief Financial Officer Dara Bartels taking over as CEO.
“When I joined the Mile Bluff Medical Center team in 2005, I knew I was a part of something special” O’Keefe said. “The organization has since exceeded every expectation I had when I first moved to Mauston; and I’m blessed that this is where I get to retire from.”
O’Keefe started as CEO at Mile Bluff in 2005. Over the next 16 years the hospital said O’Keefe integrated an independent medical practice and two retail pharmacies into a broader healthcare system, brough hospitalist and midwife programs to the area, expanded the scope of specialty care available at the hospital in orthopedics and sleep medicine services, established a foundation to raise funds to support the future of local healthcare.
“I love all things Mile Bluff, and I have truly enjoyed every minute of my time here” O’Keefe said. “I am grateful for the incredible colleagues I have worked with over the years; and know that I am leaving a place I’ll be able to continue to receive high-quality healthcare for the rest of my life.”
Over the past year Mile Bluff purchased a new facility for outpatient rehabilitation and audiology services while also adding water birthing to the birthing center services. Chair of Mile Bluff’s Board of Directors Dr. Dan Kattenbraker praised O’Keefe’s leadership, especially during a pandemic, in managing the healthcare provider.
“Mile Bluff has a long-standing tradition of progressive, forward-thinking healthcare; and Jim has kept that legacy alive,” Kattenbraker said. “Jim has brought Mile Bluff to a place of financial stability, which sets us up for continued growth and the ability to serve area residents well into the future.”
With O’Keefe’s retirement Chief Financial Officer Dara Bartels will take over as CEO.
“Dara has an extensive employment history in healthcare finance and leadership, is passionate about rural healthcare, and seeks to continue Mile Bluff’s legacy of being innovative and progressive,” Kattenbraker said.
Bartels has spent the previous three years as Mile Bluff’s CEO, and has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. Kattenbraker said that Bartels has used her time at Mile Bluff to familiarize herself with the needs of the community and will use her knowledge and new position to meet the community’s needs.
“Dara is very well qualified to meet operational and financial goals, which means that Mile Bluff will be here to serve the community for generations to come” said Kattenbraker. “These skills – along with the fact that she is articulate, fair, reasonable, energetic, intelligent and enthusiastic – make Dara a great fit for the CEO position at Mile Bluff.”
O’Keefe also offered praise for Bartels, and said the transition to her leadership will be “seamless as the torch is passed to the next generation of leaders.”
“Dara’s expertise and knack for thinking outside the box are key factors that helped bring us successfully through the difficulties of a worldwide pandemic,” O’Keefe said. “I have absolute confidence in the continued success of Mile Bluff, knowing that Dara will be leading the way.”
Although O’Keefe is retiring and will spend some of his time traveling the country to visit his children and grandchildren with his wife, Elaine, he expressed plans to stay in the area and will assist with the CEO transition.
