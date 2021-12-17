Mile Bluff postpones some procedures as it nears capacity

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston, has started postponing some elective, non-life-threatening procedures as well as some outpatient procedures in order to alleviate pressure on its capacity.

“Our team is doing their best. They are thinking outside the box and going above and beyond to care for the patients that need our care,” said Mile Bluff President/CEO Dara Bartels. “To continue to provide the best care for our patients, we have made some adjustments to better equip the organization for success at this time.”

Bartels said the change “...frees up our team to assist with the higher number of inpatients, and the complex patients and situations the (emergency department) is experiencing.”

Around Nov. 17, Mile Bluff started seeing an increase of hospitalized patients with five to eight patients consistently being positive for COVID-19. As numbers have continued to increase, Mile Bluff is teetering on “full capacity” in the inpatient area, according to a press release issued this week.