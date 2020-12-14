Mill House Quilts opens in downtown Beaver Dam

A new quilting store in downtown Beaver Dam hopes to stitch the local sewing community back together.
Mill House Quilts, 116 Front St., opened in November. The shop is the second location for the business, which has operated in Waunakee for 25 years. Co-owner Kim Zajicek said the shop is known for having something for everyone and will also tailor to the community. Mill House Quilts carries high-quality quilting cottons, different brands of sewing machines, fabrics, sewing and quilting notions and more.
The new shop fills a gap left by the closure of the retail store for the iconic Nancy’s Notions in Beaver Dam.
“We can hopefully come in and provide many of the services the community would like and bring that sewing community back together,” Zajicek said.
Mill House Quilts has already hired some former Nancy’s Notions staff members, and Zajicek said people who used to teach classes at Nancy’s have reached out to set something up once the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Mill House plans to become an educational hub in the area and space for people with a shared passion for quilting to connect.
Zajicek said the business is outgrowing its location in Waunakee, found inside an old refurbished mill building from the 19th century. She credited Mayor Becky Glewen with helping attract the business to Beaver Dam. Setting up in a larger space down the block is a possibility in the future.
“We want to connect with the quilting community here, be a resource for them, and be a community center for the quilters and sewists,” Zajicek said.
The store is currently open from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Saturday, with appointments available from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. It is currently closed on Sundays.
Mill House Quilts is located in the former location of Book World, which closed a few years ago. The city’s community development committee approved a $5,000 new and expanding business grant for the shop this fall. The grant program is funded from tax increment finance district revenue, not resident taxes.
