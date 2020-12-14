Mill House Quilts opens in downtown Beaver Dam

A new quilting store in downtown Beaver Dam hopes to stitch the local sewing community back together.

Mill House Quilts, 116 Front St., opened in November. The shop is the second location for the business, which has operated in Waunakee for 25 years. Co-owner Kim Zajicek said the shop is known for having something for everyone and will also tailor to the community. Mill House Quilts carries high-quality quilting cottons, different brands of sewing machines, fabrics, sewing and quilting notions and more.

The new shop fills a gap left by the closure of the retail store for the iconic Nancy’s Notions in Beaver Dam.

“We can hopefully come in and provide many of the services the community would like and bring that sewing community back together,” Zajicek said.

Mill House Quilts has already hired some former Nancy’s Notions staff members, and Zajicek said people who used to teach classes at Nancy’s have reached out to set something up once the COVID-19 pandemic passes. Mill House plans to become an educational hub in the area and space for people with a shared passion for quilting to connect.