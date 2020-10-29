Mill rates released for proposed Beaver Dam budgets

The tax impact of the city of Beaver Dam's proposed budgets are now available.

Director of Administration Zak Bloom passed along the mill rates of the two proposed 2021 city budgets, which the Common Council approved for publication in the newspaper this week ahead of a final vote in November. The council approved two possible budgets that depend on whether voters approve the referendum for additional staffing in the fire department at the Nov. 3 election.

Without the referendum, the mill rate for the city budget would be $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, or $909 on a $100,000 house. The mill rate was $9.58 in 2020.

With the fire staffing referendum, the mill rate for the city budget would be $9.46 per $1,000 of property value or $946 on a $100,000 house.

Beaver Dam voters are being asked whether to approve additional funding to add six full-time firefighter/paramedic positions for the fire department.

A public hearing and vote on the budget is expected at the Nov. 16 Common Council meeting. Log-in information will be available at www.cityofbeaverdam.com/council when the agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting is posted. The council will act on one of the two budgets depending on the outcome of the referendum on Nov. 3.

The council already approved the $6.77 million capital improvements plan for major projects in 2021 that will include several road projects and improvements at Swan City Park like fixing the lagoon walls, among others. After the operating budget is passed, the council is expected to discuss whether to borrow for a new facility for public works and parks facility to replace the current aging building.

