$30 million Columbus school referendum to be on ballot

A long-anticipated Columbus School District referendum will be on the ballot for this year’s spring election, following months of preparation by the district’s Community Facility Advisory Committee.

The school board unanimously approved a referendum seeking $30 million which would be used for proposed renovation and infrastructure changes through the district. The question will be on the ballot in the April 7 election.

The $30 million in general obligation bonds would be used to greatly expand the size of the elementary school building, add upgrades to the middle school and a small addition to the high school. The funds would also go toward purchasing land for future district use.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The school board tasked the CFAC last April to begin reviewing the needs of district facilities and the financial impact of necessary improvements. In a recent survey with 856 responses, 80 percent of respondents supported the referendum improvements, prompting the CFAC to recommend the $30 million referendum to the school board Dec. 9.