Beaver Dam’s 2020 capital improvements project will focus on roads.
On Monday, Mayor Becky Glewen and Finance Director Jeff Wiswell presented a plan for capital improvements in the city that would include $4.35 million in 2020 to complete roads projects alongside money for other priorities like parks. Capital projects are financed through borrowing and grants.
Mayor Becky Glewen said the plan came together with input from the community and its stakeholders.
The Common Council would have to approve a borrowing plan with 11 out of 14 council members voting yes if it goes over the city’s current self-imposed limit of about $1.65 million.
The proposal includes funding to complete South Spring Street from Park Avenue to Judson Drive, which would cost roughly $2.7 million in total. The city received a $1 million grant to help cover the cost of the whole project, and there is the possibility for another $612,000 through the state.
Should the second grant not come through, the city would be on the hook for $1.7 million, running up against the debt limit for just one road project.
The proposal for 2020 also includes repaving the entrance to the Apple Valley subdivision, repaving a portion of Prospect Avenue, reconstructing part of East Davis Street, buying property to extend Woodland Drive to Commercial Drive and other repairs.
That’s on top of proposed borrowing to make improvements and repairs at city hall, the library, four parks, the river bank on Madison Street and more projects around Beaver Dam.
There is no money set aside specifically for downtown revitalization in 2020. Leftover money from 2018 and 2019 is being saved to help pay for repairs to the river retaining wall, for which the city is pursuing a grant, and other improvements in the Watermark area.
Most of the money borrowed for 2018 and 2019 also went to roads.
Council member said Mick Fischer said the debt limit should be put to a vote so everyone is on the record about whether it should be exceeded. The council voted with to surpass the limit in 2018 and 2019.
Information is still to come on the tax impact and the city’s separate operating budget.
The borrowing plan for the years 2021-2024 includes more road projects hoped for in the coming years. The council approves borrowing plans one year at a time and has final approval on what goes into it.
In 2021, the city is looking at $2.63 million for roads, including projects for portions of East Davis Street, Grove Street, South Spring Street, Woodland Drive and West Street.
