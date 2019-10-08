Raw sewage was dispatched into the Rock River in Mayville following heavy rains earlier this month.
In a notice issued Tuesday, the Mayville Water and Wastewater Utilities department reported that the wastewater treatment plant bypassed into the Rock River Oct. 1-2 from 9:10 p.m. to 11:20 a.m. The plant discharged an estimated 2.25 million gallons of raw sewage into the river after heavy rains infiltrated the sanitary sewer system and overwhelmed the plant, the notice said.
Mayor Rob Boelk declared a state of emergency in Mayville following rains that dumped about 5.5 inches of rain in the area, according to the National Weather Service, causing flooding and damage to private and public property, including some residents dealing with wastewater flooding.
According to the department, the bypass was done in an effort to prevent property damage.
The raw wastewater was diverted into the river west of the intersection of Kekoskee and Walnut streets. People are asked to use caution around that location.
Boelk said he believes the Common Council needs to have a discussion about what needs to happen to reduce flooding in Mayville and work to establish an emergency stormwater flood plan.
He said discharge is necessary when the flow goes over 3 million gallons, which does happen from time to time. Boelk said the county advised the city there would be no state or FEMA aid available to help with cleanup, but the city will look into helping residents affected by flooding with a small-interest loan program.
The Department of Public Works can be reached at 920-387-7900 to arrange disposal of items damaged in flooding. The final day for pickup is Wednesday.
