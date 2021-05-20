 Skip to main content
Milton man charged with child enticement over Snapchat messages
A 26-year-old Milton man was charged with child enticement after a stepfather posed as a child on Snapchat.

Christopher A. Skelly was charged with one felony count of child enticement in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Todd Hepler set $5,000 signature bond. Skelly may not have contact with the child, the child’s family and may not have unsupervised contact with underage girls. He may not access the internet through any device. Skelly faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff’s detective sergeant received information about Snapchat messages that were sent to a 12-year-old. The stepfather told the detective that he looked at the child’s phone and saw a picture of a penis sent to the child on Snapchat.

The stepfather then posed as the child on Snapchat and had a sexually explicit conversation with the user, identified as Skelly, who claimed to be 16 years old and wanted to put together a meetup in his truck. The detective reported viewing screenshots of the Snapchat conversation, which also contained some identifying personal information like who he lived with, and the stepfather writing “you’re four years older than me.” The stepfather said he found Skelly on Facebook, where he appeared to be older than 16, and asked for inappropriate photos from the child.

The detective was also told that Skelly had a cowboy Snapchat avatar. When a detective spoke to Skelly, he admitted to driving the truck, who he lived with and using Facebook and Snapchat.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 7.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

