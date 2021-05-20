Milton man charged with child enticement over Snapchat messages

A 26-year-old Milton man was charged with child enticement after a stepfather posed as a child on Snapchat.

Christopher A. Skelly was charged with one felony count of child enticement in Columbia County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Judge Todd Hepler set $5,000 signature bond. Skelly may not have contact with the child, the child’s family and may not have unsupervised contact with underage girls. He may not access the internet through any device. Skelly faces up to 25 years in prison and $100,000 in fines for the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff’s detective sergeant received information about Snapchat messages that were sent to a 12-year-old. The stepfather told the detective that he looked at the child’s phone and saw a picture of a penis sent to the child on Snapchat.