Milwaukee man charged with 6th OWI near Camp Douglas
Milwaukee man charged with 6th OWI near Camp Douglas

A Milwaukee man was charged with his sixth OWI after a State Trooper stopped to help with a disabled vehicle near Camp Douglas.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Post, State Troopers arrested Gregory Philon, 53, of Milwaukee for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.

At about 11:56 p.m. March 1, a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper came across a disabled truck on Interstate 90/94 westbound near Camp Douglas. As the trooper was checking on the occupants of the truck, the trooper observed signs of impairment from the driver and was able to see marijuana in plain view.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and the driver was arrested. On March 2, Philon was charged with OWI, fifth or sixth, possession of THC, possession of open intoxicants in a moving vehicle—driver, and operating while suspended. Philon is scheduled for an initial appearance April 15 at the Juneau County Justice Center.

Gregory Philon

Philon

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

