Milwaukee man sentenced to prison for shots fired at Fox Lake man who was later convicted of murder

A Milwaukee man was sentenced to prison Friday after his probation was revoked in a case where he was convicted of firing shots at Laverne Ware's vehicle.

In 2016, a jury found Anthony McCaskill, 27, guilty of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and endangering safety with reckless use of a firearm. McCaskill was accused of opening fire on a vehicle in September 2015 following a confrontation at the Kwik Trip in Fox Lake after another man allegedly sexually harassed McCaskill's girlfriend there. The other man was Laverne Ware, and the incident led to a vehicle chase between Ware and McCaskill, during which McCaskill fired at Ware's vehicle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McCaskill received probation for the two felony charges in 2016. His probation was revoked earlier this year, and Judge Martin De Vries sentenced McCaskill to 18 months of initial confinement and 24 months of extended supervision on Friday. He must continue to pay restitution and be drug tested once a month. He will receive 255 days of sentence credit.

McCaskill said at the time that he feared for the safety of his two nephews who were in the car and was trying to get the other vehicle to stop chasing him.

Ware, the victim in McCakill's case, was convicted in 2019 of the 2016 shooting death of his girlfriend Sesalie Dixon.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.