Minneapolis man charged with identity theft for using stolen cards at banks across south central Wisconsin
Minneapolis man charged with identity theft for using stolen cards at banks across south central Wisconsin

Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges of identity theft for allegedly using stolen bank cards to make withdrawals. 

Willie J. Britten faces 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. He was placed on $10,000 cash bond on Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Delton police officer responded to a report of theft at the Hotel Rome's attached indoor water park on Feb. 29. A man who placed items in a locker at the water park without locking up and returned a few minutes later found his property was missing, including a wallet.

His credit union was notified on March 3 and found three unauthorized withdrawals totaling $7,800, two in Madison and one in Juneau. Another transaction in Beaver Dam was denied.

The complaint says a Fall River police officer was sent to a branch there for a reported fraud complaint on March 6, with a man committing identity theft and fraud. A bank teller had stalled until police arrived. The officer made contact with a subject attempting to identify himself as the man whose cards were stolen, but the description did not match. The subject was arrested and the officer found a wallet in his pocket identifying him as Britten. 

A preliminary hearing is set for March 18.

Willie J. Britten 031320

