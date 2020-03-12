Minneapolis man charged with identity theft for using stolen cards at banks across south central Wisconsin

A 29-year-old Minneapolis man faces charges of identity theft for allegedly using stolen bank cards to make withdrawals.
Willie J. Britten faces 12 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. He was placed on $10,000 cash bond on Wednesday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Delton police officer responded to a report of theft at the Hotel Rome's attached indoor water park on Feb. 29. A man who placed items in a locker at the water park without locking up and returned a few minutes later found his property was missing, including a wallet.
His credit union was notified on March 3 and found three unauthorized withdrawals totaling $7,800, two in Madison and one in Juneau. Another transaction in Beaver Dam was denied.
The complaint says a Fall River police officer was sent to a branch there for a reported fraud complaint on March 6, with a man committing identity theft and fraud. A bank teller had stalled until police arrived. The officer made contact with a subject attempting to identify himself as the man whose cards were stolen, but the description did not match. The subject was arrested and the officer found a wallet in his pocket identifying him as Britten.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 18.
