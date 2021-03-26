Minor injuries reported in West Baraboo house fire

Minor injuries were reported Thursday after a house fire in West Baraboo made the residence uninhabitable.

According to a press release from Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, firefighters and first responders were called just after 3 p.m. to 420 West Maple Street.

The home, owned by Don Cone of Reedsburg but inhabited by another family, was on fire when a Baraboo police officer first arrived at the scene. When firefighters got there, fire and heavy smoke was coming from the back of the single-story building.

Firefighters both attacked the flames from the back and entered the front of the home to put out the fire in separate groups. A man reportedly had minor injuries due to his exposure to the smoke and was treated by personnel from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.

Alliant Energy responded to the scene by securing electric and gas supply lines connected to the building.

No firefighters were injured, according to Stieve, but one cat did die in the fire. Two cats were rescued from the home.

According to the release, the home sustained “moderate fire damage” and people cannot currently live there. The family who had been in the home is staying with relatives.