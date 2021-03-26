 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Minor injuries reported in West Baraboo house fire
0 comments
alert top story

Minor injuries reported in West Baraboo house fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Baraboo Fire Department response

Minor injuries were reported Thursday after a house fire in West Baraboo made the residence uninhabitable.

According to a press release from Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, firefighters and first responders were called just after 3 p.m. to 420 West Maple Street.

The home, owned by Don Cone of Reedsburg but inhabited by another family, was on fire when a Baraboo police officer first arrived at the scene. When firefighters got there, fire and heavy smoke was coming from the back of the single-story building.

Firefighters both attacked the flames from the back and entered the front of the home to put out the fire in separate groups. A man reportedly had minor injuries due to his exposure to the smoke and was treated by personnel from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Alliant Energy responded to the scene by securing electric and gas supply lines connected to the building.

No firefighters were injured, according to Stieve, but one cat did die in the fire. Two cats were rescued from the home.

According to the release, the home sustained “moderate fire damage” and people cannot currently live there. The family who had been in the home is staying with relatives.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado kills 3 from family in Alabama

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News