Minor injuries reported in West Baraboo house fire

Minor injuries were reported Thursday after a house fire in West Baraboo made the residence uninhabitable.
According to a press release from Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, firefighters and first responders were called just after 3 p.m. to 420 West Maple Street.
The home, owned by Don Cone of Reedsburg but inhabited by another family, was on fire when a Baraboo police officer first arrived at the scene. When firefighters got there, fire and heavy smoke was coming from the back of the single-story building.
Firefighters both attacked the flames from the back and entered the front of the home to put out the fire in separate groups. A man reportedly had minor injuries due to his exposure to the smoke and was treated by personnel from the Baraboo District Ambulance Service.
Alliant Energy responded to the scene by securing electric and gas supply lines connected to the building.
No firefighters were injured, according to Stieve, but one cat did die in the fire. Two cats were rescued from the home.
According to the release, the home sustained “moderate fire damage” and people cannot currently live there. The family who had been in the home is staying with relatives.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the fire department and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.
Dave Schrofer assists team member during training
Rock rescue rally
Sean Collins waits for Med Flight chopper
Sean Collins watches as helicopter lands
UW Med Flight helicopter inbound
Med Flight chopper lands in a field
Todd Nelson beside grounded chopper
Todd Nelson near Med Flight chopper
Rolling out to rock rescue training
Firefighter secures safety harness on cliff
Securing the safety equipment on cliff's edge
Lt. Mark Willer stands watch
Lt. Mark Willer and team
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team on the bluffs
Don't look down the cliffside
It's a long way down
Dave Schrofer prepares to descend cliff
Dave Schrofer ready to descend the cliff
Dave Schrofer descends during cliff rescue training
Lt. Mark Willer on the bluffs
Dave Schrofer helps person on cliffs during training
Dave Schrofer ascends cliff
Going up and over the cliff
Baraboo rescue team hauls person to safety during training
Taking off-road vehicle for a spin
