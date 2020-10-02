Minor injury reported after two-vehicle crash along Hwy 33

A minor injury was reported in a crash around 3 p.m. Friday near the historical marker along State Highway 33.

Sgt. Matt Burch of the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said it was likely “a side swipe” between the vehicles. One was a grain, or box, truck and the other was a white SUV, which tipped on its side near the southern ditch of the highway.

Baraboo Fire Chief Kevin Stieve said the accident happened roughly two-tenths of a mile east of County Highway U.

Only one person reported a small injury, Burch said.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Burch said. Officers remained on scene for more than an hour clearing the accident site as the disruption caused a heavy back up of traffic along the road.

