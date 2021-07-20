 Skip to main content
Missing Beaver Dam children found wandering in woods
lakecrest woods

A wooded area is located behind apartments on Lakecrest Drive in Beaver Dam. Two children were found safe there shortly after being reported missing on Tuesday.

 CHRIS HIGGINS Daily Citizen

Two children in Beaver Dam were found in the woods near where they were reported missing Tuesday.

The Beaver Dam Police Department put out an alert of two missing children in the 100 block of Lake Crest Drive shortly before 11 a.m. The department posted on Facebook to seek the public's assistance in locating the children, who were last seen pushing a stroller. About  30 minutes later, the children were reported to be found.

Police Chief John Kreuziger said a neighbor told responders to look in the wooded area behind the apartments on Lakecrest, and that is where they were found. The children were taken into custody at the police department, where they were given food. Kreuziger said the county human services department became involved and interviewed the children as well.

Kreuziger emphasized there was no abduction and said the children apparently decided to go into the woods without adults knowing about it.

Beaver Dam fire and rescue personnel assisted law enforcement with the search.

