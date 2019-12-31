Missing Columbus man's body found in Crawfish River

A Columbus man reported missing Sunday morning has been found dead in the Crawfish River according to Columbus Police Lt. Darrell Ward.

Police said Daniel Martinelli was reported at 8:11 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen leaving a downtown Columbus business on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m.

Monday at 2:30 p.m. his body was found in the Crawfish River.

This matter remains under investigation and an autopsy is being conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

No further information will be released at this time.