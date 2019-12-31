Missing Columbus man's body found in Crawfish River
0 comments
breaking top story

Missing Columbus man's body found in Crawfish River

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car
iSTOCK

A Columbus man reported missing Sunday morning has been found dead in the Crawfish River according to Columbus Police Lt. Darrell Ward.

Police said Daniel Martinelli was reported at 8:11 a.m., Sunday. He was last seen leaving a downtown Columbus business on Saturday at approximately 2 a.m.

Monday at 2:30 p.m. his body was found in the Crawfish River.

This matter remains under investigation and an autopsy is being conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner.

No further information will be released at this time.

0 comments
https://www.facebook.com/abby.martinelli.1/posts/10211955078831596

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News